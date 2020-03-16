Newark, NJ, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global polyester filament market is expected to grow from USD 82.65 Billion in 2017 to USD 112.50 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 3.91% during the forecast period 2018-2025.

A noteworthy growth in the use of polyester in textile industry including apparel & home furnishing, rising demand for polyester filament in manufacturing of automotive textile, expansion of technical textile industry, favourable government policies, positive movement in international prices of the raw materials are the factors fuelling the polyester filament market. Polyester filament is versatile and relatively applicable in large areas. (from consumer apparel to heavy industrial applications)

Polyester is the most desirable and demanded fibre in the textiles industry owing to its improved physical properties, lower price, versatility, and recyclability, which provides a completely unique set of benefits incomparable by any other natural or synthetic fibres. Polyester is a type of polymers that consists of the ester functional group in their main chain. As a specific material, it most commonly refers to a type called polyethylene terephthalate (PET). Polyesters include naturally occurring chemicals, such as in the cutin of plant cuticles, as well as synthetics such as polybutyrate. Among all the polyester products, the polyester filament yarn production was higher compared to the other polyester products. Globally, the polyester fibre market accounts for around 50 per cent of the total manmade and natural fibre market. The current demand of polyester filament yarn is met from both domestic sources as well as imports.

Growing demand for polyester filament in manufacturing of automotive textile is a major factor driving the market. Expansion of technical textile industry and favourable government policies and positive movement in international prices of the raw materials is paving the way for manufacturers to achieve new milestones. In addition, it is versatile and relatively applicable in large areas which is fuelling the growth of market. Higher prices of polyester staple fiber can result in increasing demand for cotton which may hamper the growth of market. However, the demand for polyester filament in home furnishing and apparel industry will continue to be strong in the coming years which will boost the market in coming years.

The major players in global polyester filament market include Tongkun Group, Reliance, Zhejiang Hengyi Group, Shenghong, Xin Feng Ming Group, Hengli Group, Million Industrial, Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, Nanya, Rongsheng PetroChemical, Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fibre, Zhejiang GuXianDao Industrial Fiber, Far Eastern New Century, DAK Americas, Advansa and Lealea Group among others.

Leaders are providing better opportunities and continuously focused on new product developments and venture capital investments to capture market share. For instance, there was a joint acquisition of German polyester producer Trevira by Indorama of Thailand and Sinterama of Italy so as to face significant competitors.

Reliance Polyester is the world's largest producer of polyester fibres and yarn. With a presence in Turkey, the US, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, France, China and the UK, among many other countries, Reliance Polyester has left its mark on the global market. Its strength is the complete integration of various components of the polyester value chain into its operations, beginning from crude oil right up to the final product.



The Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY) segment dominated the market with the highest share of 35.6% in 2017



The type segment is classified into Partially Oriented Yarn (POY), Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn (FDY), Polyester Drawn Textured Yarn (DTY) and other. The fully drawn polyester filament sales are likely to outsell other types of polyester filaments. Increased preference for fully drawn yarn used in production of textiles and fabrics for high-end sportswear, undergarments, and home textiles are driving the significant growth of fully drawn yarn in polyester filament market. The demand for both drawn texture yarn and fully drawn yarn is growing in the textile industry. However, with the development of post-treatment technology and lower cost of fully drawn yarn, it is likely to outsell drawn texture yarn over the next few years.

Recycle polyester segment dominated the market with the highest share of 34.57% in 2017

The application segment includes recycle polyester, performance and functional wear fabrics, home textiles and other. The demand for recycled polyester filament is growing in apparel, fashion, and retail industries moving towards development and production of new products. Developed countries around the world are supporting the idea of using recycled polyester in various industries. Brands are increasingly incorporating recycled polyester filament yarns made from plastic bottles in the apparel products.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Polyester Filament Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analysed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific region dominated the global polyester filament market in 2017 where as the North America region is growing rapidly in the market. The Asia Pacific region is a major consuming region globally, where the fast-growing textile Industries (weaving, garment manufacturing, dyeing and finishing) have been consuming increasing amounts of polyester fibres. By far, China holds major proportion of overall polyester consumption in Asia region, followed by India and Southeast Asia. North America is the fastest growing region as there is a substantial growth and improvements in technology which may channelize the growth of the market.

About the report:

The global polyester filament market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilo Tons), consumption (Kilo Tons), imports (Kilo Tons) and exports (Kilo Tons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

