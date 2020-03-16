VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or “Rock Tech”) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Bodensteiner to the position of President & Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bodensteiner will also join the Company’s board of directors.



“We are excited to be bolstering our in-house technical capabilities as we are further ramping up our activities at our Georgia Lake lithium project, entering into the next development phase of Rock Tech,” said Dirk Harbecke, the company’s chairman.

Mr. Bodensteiner is a Mining Engineer with over 15 years of professional experience in Germany and Australia. He gained extensive knowledge in corporate, operational and technical roles and worked for both world-class firms, including Rio Tinto and The Boston Consulting Group, as well as junior mining companies. Mr. Bodensteiner has a track record of success in project evaluation and deal negotiation.

The Company thanks Martin Stephan for his service as President & Chief Executive Officer. “Rock Tech achieved many milestones under Mr. Stephan’s leadership including resource expansion and the delivery of the first-ever Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Georgia Lake lithium project,” commented Mr. Harbecke.

Mr. Stephan will remain on the board of directors of the Company and continue to serve as an advisor.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Dirk Harbecke"

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman

For further information, please contact:

Brad Barnett

Chief Financial Officer

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

777 Hornby Street, Suite 600

Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4

Telephone: (778) 358-5200

Facsimile: (604) 670-0033

Email: bbarnett@rocktechlithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward‐looking statements". Forward‐looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward‐looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward‐looking statements.