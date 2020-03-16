LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Capital Group, LLC (“Checkmate”) is pleased to announce that it is moving its corporate headquarters to new offices in Pasadena, California. The new Checkmate offices are in a historic office building centrally located in the business district of Pasadena, strategically located near many of Checkmate’s Southern California-based portfolio companies and investments. Starting April 1, 2020, Checkmate’s new address will be 595 East Colorado Boulevard, Suite 530, Pasadena, California 91101, USA.



“We are excited to establish a new office for the Checkmate team in a historic and distinctive building,” said Tom Paschall, CEO of Checkmate. “The new space can better accommodate our growing team. We view the move as a company milestone, reflecting our success as a firm and validating our corporate and investment strategies.”

About Checkmate Capital

