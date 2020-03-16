New York, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Engineering Services Outsourcing Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874267/?utm_source=GNW

The study on engineering services outsourcing market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2017 to 2025.



The report on engineering services outsourcing market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global engineering services outsourcing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter’s five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global engineering services outsourcing market over the period of 2017 to 2025. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

• The advantages offered by outsourcing engineering work such as the reduction in overhead costs, compressed product development cycle improved operational efficiency and flexibility areas increasing the acceptance of engineering outsourcing services.

• Increasing coverage in Diverse Sectors such as oil and gas, product design, process engineering, infrastructure development, prototyping, industrial design, transportation and many more.

2) Restraints

• Risk of losing control over turnaround time and quality of the finished product are likely to negatively impact the growth of the engineering services outsourcing market

3) Opportunities

• Partnerships with start-up companies including manufacturing start-ups and other industry ecosystem players are expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market



Research Methodology



A) Primary Research

Our primary research involves extensive interviews and analysis of the opinions provided by the primary respondents. The primary research starts with identifying and approaching the primary respondents, the primary respondents are approached include

1. Key Opinion Leaders associated with Infinium Global Research

2. Internal and External subject matter experts

3. Professionals and participants from the industry



Our primary research respondents typically include

1. Executives working with leading companies in the market under review

2. Product/brand/marketing managers

3. CXO level executives

4. Regional/zonal/ country managers

5. Vice President level executives.



B) Secondary Research

Secondary research involves extensive exploring through the secondary sources of information available in both the public domain and paid sources. At Infinium Global Research, each research study is based on over 500 hours of secondary research accompanied by primary research. The information obtained through the secondary sources is validated through the crosscheck on various data sources.



The secondary sources of the data typically include

1. Company reports and publications

2. Government/institutional publications

3. Trade and associations journals

4. Databases such as WTO, OECD, World Bank, and among others.

5. Websites and publications by research agencies



Segment Covered

The global engineering services outsourcing market is segmented on the basis of type, and application.



The Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Type

• On-shore

• Off-shore



The Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Oil and Gas

• Consumer Electronics and Semiconductor

• Pharmaceuticals

• Telecom

• Others



Company Profiles

• Accenture plc

• Altair Engineering, Inc.

• Alten GmbH

• Aricent Group

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Infosys Limited

• RLE International Group

• Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

• Tech Mahindra Ltd.

• Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.



What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the engineering services outsourcing market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the engineering services outsourcing market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2025.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global engineering services outsourcing market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05874267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001