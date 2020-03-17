Highlights 2019
John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding N.V., comments: "Now that we have transformed the business to focus on our Benelux and New Business, we are off to a good start of the year. Both divisions have shown positive sales growth since the start of 2020. In 2019 tough decisions were taken to realise a turnaround of the Company. We divested Matratzen Concord and went through a significant financial restructuring. We could never have accomplished this transformation without the passionate and committed contribution of all our employees, who continue to work hard to further grow our company. The support received from our shareholders and banks are proof of the resilience of our continuing business. In Magical Honour Limited, a company backed by Healthcare Co. Ltd. (a Chinese public company), we found the best owner for all employees and all other stakeholders of Matratzen Concord Germany, Austria and Switzerland, who we also welcome as strategic investor into our group. Our continuing business now delivers solid sales growth. We are aware though that consumers might become less confident due to the current macroeconomic and political volatility, especially now the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the global economy provides increased uncertainty. Beter Bed Holding currently has an improved financial position and started the year very well, however we are focused on managing the impact of Covid-19 and are taking all the measures possible to keep our customers and employees safe.” Please click for the complete version of the press release on the link below. Press photos can be downloaded here.
