Šiaulių Bankas AB, company code 112025254, domicile address Tilžės st. 149, Šiauliai, Lithuania.

Šiaulių bankas has taken all mandatory and recommended security measures.

In view of the current coronavirus threat and preventive actions, we seek to ensure the safety of our customers and employees, and, therefore, from 16 March to 30 March (with the possibility to extend, upon necessity) we have temporarily closed approximately one third of the 60 customer service points of Šiaulių Bankas operating in Lithuania. Temporarily closed units have been selected based on customer flows, distance between customer service points and taking into account instructions of supermarkets.

Clients are recommended to choose electronic customer service channels, if possible, and not to visit the bank‘s units.

Those employees who have the possibilities are recommended to work at home, while the rest are provided with preventive measures at their workplaces.

Currently, the Bank continues performing its usual functions, however, until the impact of the coronavirus on the economy is clear, the management is unable to assess its impact on Šiaulių Bankas' operations or financial results for 2020.

The Bank will inform market participants by a separate notification if the operating conditions change.