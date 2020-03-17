BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access enables third-party vendors and contractors to access remote systems securely without a VPN



The new version further streamlines IT workload by automatically creating secure remote access pathways to new IT assets

ATLANTA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), today announced improved automation, usability and reporting within BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access version 20.1. The BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access solution provides third-party vendors or remote administrators with secure access to critical systems. The latest release automatically creates secure remote access pathways to new IT assets, with an extensive open Configuration API to reduce manual administration and drive efficiencies.

Designed to simplify the IT workload, Privileged Remote Access allows IT and security organizations to control, manage, and audit remote privileged access without compromising security. The new version also includes significant enhancements to the cloud-based Vault password solution which provide new levels of scale, usability and automation.

“More than 1,700 customers have purchased BeyondTrust Privileged Remote Access over the last three years because it provides more capabilities, deployment flexibility, system integrations, and security than any other product in the market,” said Daniel DeRosa, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at BeyondTrust. “The favorable response of our customers is clear evidence of the value of streamlining the IT workload through increased automation and providing tighter integration between their security solutions.”

Key features now available with the new release include:

Configuration APIs – New APIs enable PRA administrators to automate and orchestrate administrative tasks within the Access Console.

RDP Session Forensics – New setting for RDP Jump Items enhances security by providing administrators with RDP Jump session details that previously were only supported in Jump Client sessions.

Vault Enhancements – Delivered from the cloud, managed and hosted by BeyondTrust, Cloud Vault delivers a cloud-ready credential and session management solution, so customers can provide users with the credentials they need, when they need them.

As the PAM technology leader, BeyondTrust offers a holistic approach to securing every privileged user, session, and endpoint. In today’s complex, dynamic environments, it’s imperative to adopt a modern PAM approach that goes beyond just managing passwords, to protecting privileges across your entire privilege universe. BeyondTrust is the only PAM vendor that offers mature and tested capabilities for extending privileged access security best practices to vendors, other third parties, and remote workers.

Thousands of customers across the globe rely upon our Secure Remote Access solutions to support remote workforces and external vendors. The latest release of Privileged Remote Access is available as part of the Secure Remote Access “90 Days Free” offer to help organizations quickly scale to meet the demands of expanded remote workforce while keeping businesses secure.

About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the worldwide leader in Privileged Access Management (PAM), empowering organizations to secure and manage their entire universe of privileges. Our integrated products and platform offer the industry's most advanced PAM solution, enabling organizations to quickly shrink their attack surface across traditional, cloud and hybrid environments.

The BeyondTrust Universal Privilege Management approach secures and protects privileges across passwords, endpoints, and access, giving organizations the visibility and control they need to reduce risk, achieve compliance, and boost operational performance. We are trusted by 20,000 customers, including 70 percent of the Fortune 500, and a global partner network. Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

