GATINEAU, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptiv Networks, a leading cloud-native SD-WAN-as-a-Service vendor, announced today its partnership with Telecom Consulting Group (TCG), one of the largest master agencies in the United States.

Adaptiv Networks strengthens TCG’s SD-WAN product portfolio by addressing the needs of smaller and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) who rely on the public Internet for cloud access. Adaptiv’s SD-WAN solution improves connectivity by increasing reliability and performance for mission-critical cloud services such as Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS).

“Adaptiv Networks is a solid fit for the SME market because the solution is delivered as a simple and frictionless managed service with 24/7 support," said Dan Pirigyi, Partner at TCG Telecom Group. "This partnership will help TCG agents meet business connectivity requirements for digital transformation.”

"SD-WAN is not one-size-fits-all. Most solutions are too costly and too complex for smaller businesses who have limited IT resources," explains Bernard Breton, CEO of Adaptiv Networks. "We focus on delivering simplicity, agility, and cost-effectiveness for businesses of any size."

Adaptiv Networks operates in a 100% channel go-to-market strategy and provides training and marketing content to help agents communicate the value of SD-WAN to their customers.

About Adaptiv Networks

Adaptiv Networks is the creator of powerful, software-defined wide-area networks (SD-WANs) for the most challenging locations requiring high availability for business-critical application traffic. Businesses rely on Adaptiv Networks’ Cloud-Managed SD-WAN to provide secure, high-performance, and highly reliable networking for their voice, data, and video communications needs. Adaptiv Networks serves more than 250 customers, with more than 2,500 sites deployed through 30 Partners across North America.

About Telecom Consulting Group

Telecom Consulting Group is one of the largest master agencies in the U.S, supporting partners of all sizes. TCG has over 4,000 agents globally and 18 channel managers across the country and offers over 150 different carrier options for their agents to sell. They specialize in COAX cable, Metro Ethernet, Hosted VoIP, and numerous Cloud Services. TCG gives their agents access to the best-in-breed Cable Companies, CLEC's, LECs, and Hosted VoIP Carriers.

Donna Bastien Adaptiv Networks +1 303 880-4904 donna@marketvueconsulting.com