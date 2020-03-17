SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK), a diversified software and intelligent energy services company, is pleased to announce that a mobile application it was engaged to design is helping keep residents nationwide aware of the Coronavirus risks in their neighborhoods.

AlertNest engaged p2klabs, a wholly owned subsidiary of CleanSpark, to help design its latest mobile app to keep residents informed on what’s happening in their neighborhoods. The AlertNest app was designed as a go-to mobile app to provide individuals with all the information they need to conduct their lives in one place. AlertNest collects and shares police, crime, local current events and weather data and now also includes updates and alerts from the Center for Disease Control, and other vetted sources with respect to Coronavirus (COVID-19). These alerts allow users to see updated Coronavirus statistics on a global, domestic and state by state basis.

“We are pleased to see the products we designed providing valuable information in this time of crisis. AlertNest provides important and relevant information free of charge to anyone with a mobile device." said Amer Tadayon, Chief Revenue Officer of CleanSpark.

"We created AlertNest to help empower people to live better and safer lives, by providing them with valuable information about their neighborhoods. The current situation we are in demonstrates the value of access to information and data." said Becky Wanta CEO of AlertNest.

About CleanSpark:

CleanSpark a software and services company which offers software and intelligent controls for microgrid and distributed energy resource management systems and innovative strategy and design services. The Company provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. Our software is uniquely capable of enabling a microgrid to be scaled to the user's specific needs and can be widely implemented across commercial, industrial, military, agricultural and municipal deployment. Our product and services consist of intelligent energy controls, microgrid modeling software, and innovation consulting services in design, technology, and business process methodologies to help transform and grow businesses.

About AlertNest:

AlertNest is a technology Company with a goal to restore your feeling of safety and security. With real-time daily crime alerts and customizable search functions. AlertNest empowers residents to stay informed of criminal and other relevant activity in and around their neighborhood to keep their families and neighbors safe. For more information visit www.alertnest.com

