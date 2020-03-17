LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadbandNow’s (https://broadbandnow.com) annual research, “2020 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study," finds significant growth in consumer demand for home services versus 2019 and a considerable spike in recent weeks due to the rise of telecommuting, home-based schooling and telehealth.
According to the research, the number of Americans that added or switched home services, including internet, TV and phone, tripled to around 118 million U.S. adults. When streaming TV services are included, the numbers increase dramatically to 241 million American adults.
The research examines market penetration, purchase behavior and reasons for purchasing and switching across internet, TV and phone verticals over the past 12 months.
In addition to the rapid growth of consumers changing services, as compared to last year’s inaugural study, overall, the adding and switching equates to $90+ billion in consumer spending that will shift between providers. Below are the research’s other key findings:
“Broadband Now 2020 U.S. Internet, TV & Phone Shopping Study” is available at https://broadbandnow.com/research/internet-tv-phone-shopping-study-2019.
