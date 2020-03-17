TORONTO, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZOLEO Inc., an emerging global messaging solutions company, today announced it was honoured with the Mobile Satellite Users Association (MSUA) “Top Mobility User Experience Innovation” Award, an annual competition that celebrates technical and service delivery innovations that are helping advance today’s mobility market.

The Top Mobility User Experience Innovation award recognizes ZOLEO as offering consumers a market-leading global messaging experience. The flagship product from a joint venture between market leaders, Beam Communications Pty Ltd. and Roadpost Inc., ZOLEO is first consumer-focused global messaging solution in its category to offer consumers a truly seamless experience that follows them in and out of cellular coverage, and provide automatic least-cost delivery of messages over satellite, cellular and Wi-Fi networks.

“It is exciting to be recognized by the MSUA for delivering what we believe to be an unrivalled, seamless global messaging experience,” explains Morris Shawn, President of ZOLEO Inc. and Roadpost Inc. “The MSUA organization celebrates innovations that are helping satellite connectivity align with the emerging requirements of the 5G era of mobility. ZOLEO saw an opportunity to develop innovative, lower cost solutions for remote and global messaging, delivered in a way that is more in line with the experience that today’s wireless consumer expects. It is great to be recognized for providing innovative messaging capabilities not currently offered by other satellite communicators, including a familiar and non-technical messaging experience for smartphone users, and an app that seamlessly transitions between Wi-Fi, cellular and satellite networks.”

ZOLEO, the world’s first truly seamless global messaging and personal safety solution for smartphone users who venture beyond mobile coverage, is the first consumer-focused global messaging solution of its kind based on Iridium® Short Burst Data® (SBD®), cellular and Wi-Fi® standards. The compact ZOLEO device connects via Bluetooth® with a free app on the user’s Android® or Apple® smartphone/tablet, to provide a messaging experience that seamlessly follows them as they move through coverage zones, and automatically delivers messages over the least cost network available. Personal safety features like check-in, hyper-local weather forecasts and 24/7 worldwide SOS alerting offer extra peace-of-mind when venturing off-the-grid. Users also receive a dedicated SMS number that can be shared with contacts that they want to be accessible to.

The ZOLEO device carries a low MSRP, making it the most affordable satellite device capable of two-way global messaging, and the free ZOLEO app is not only available to ZOLEO device users, but also to non-device users with whom they message (e.g. friends/family or a co-worker in the office), delivering further enhanced messaging functionality. Monthly satellite messaging plans provide more messages per dollar than any other satellite device with messaging capabilities. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com .

“ZOLEO is not only the user experience leader in global messaging, but its pricing strategy and structure also deliver unparalleled messaging value. These elements make ZOLEO the clear value leader among satellite messaging-capable devices and puts it within reach of many more potential users,” says Michael Capocchi, Vice President of ZOLEO Inc. and Managing Director of Beam Communications. “ZOLEO will appeal to consumers who want a better global messaging experience, or for whom current alternatives are too costly or complicated by features they don’t need.”

The award was accepted by Morris Shawn, at the MSUA Awards Luncheon on March 10, 2020. The Mobile Satellite Users Association is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting mobility satellite innovations and market development worldwide. For more information visit: www.msua.org .

About ZOLEO Inc.

Formed in 2018 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, ZOLEO Inc. is a joint venture between Beam Communication Pty. Ltd. and Roadpost Inc. that is pioneering the development of innovative lower cost, consumer-oriented global messaging solutions, including innovative wireless devices and apps based on Iridium short burst data (SBD), cellular and Wi-Fi standards. The company serves three primary markets including consumers residing on the fringe of cellular coverage, outdoor recreation and lone worker safety. Its products are offered through authorized retailers in the US, Canada and Australia. Roadpost is responsible for retail distribution in North America and Beam is responsible for the Asia Pacific region. Staged distribution in other regions will be jointly managed. For more information visit: www.zoleo.com .

ZOLEO is a trademark of ZOLEO Inc. The Bluetooth word mark and logos are owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by ZOLEO Inc. is under license. Wi-Fi and the Wi-Fi logo are registered trademarks of Wi-Fi Alliance. Other brands, products, company names, trademarks and service marks are the properties of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

Media Contacts

North America

Kim Layne

Email: klayne@roadpost.com

Mobile: +1 416-587-7088

Australia

Brendon Lau

Email: media@beamcommunications.com

Mobile: +61 409 341 613

