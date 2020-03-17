ASKER, NORWAY (17 March 2020) – Rune Eng, EVP International, has today sold 100,000 shares in TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA ('TGS') at a price of NOK 112,67 per share. Following this transaction, Mr. Eng holds 263,452 shares and 21,000 Performance Share Units in TGS.

About TGS TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi- client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offers advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, and data integration solutions. For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com ( http://www.tgs.com ). ( http://www.tgs.com .)

