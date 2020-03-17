ATLANTA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAVERTYS (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A) announced today updates to its operating plans in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Havertys will temporarily close its retail locations beginning March 19 until April 2, 2020. The warehouse and distribution operations will also be suspended for two weeks, with teams receiving products from vendors and making home deliveries thru March 21. The company will pay affected team members during these periods of operational pause. Havertys’ corporate office personnel are working remotely, and senior leadership is assessing business continuity plans during this national health emergency.



Clarence H. Smith, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said, “We believe it is our corporate responsibility and reflects our company’s values regarding our employees, customers, and communities to take these actions. Havertys was founded in 1885 and has weathered many difficult periods. Our financial strength, commitment and experience of our teams, and flexibility will serve us well during these uncertain times.”

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE: HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 121 showrooms in 16 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company’s website havertys.com.

