LAVAL, Quebec, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altasciences , a CRO in the U.S. and Canada specializing in a flexible, innovative approach to comprehensive early stage drug development, announced today that they have entered into an agreement with Amador Bioscience , a translational and consulting clinical research organization located in China and the U.S. This partnership aims to expand world-class capabilities and resources to promote drug development in China and North America.



“We are excited to collaborate with Amador Bioscience’s dedicated team of diverse experts, particularly in support of China’s fast-growing and innovative biotech industry,” stated Steve Mason, Executive Vice President, Altasciences.

Altasciences and Amador Bioscience will collaborate on IND-enabling preclinical studies, design and conduct of early-stage clinical programs, including first-in-human and proof-of-concept trials, as well as provide end-to-end solutions, such as laboratory services, to transpacific drug development programs.

“We are pleased to be partnering with Altasciences, offering our clients access to world-class preclinical and clinical facilities, personalized services, and 25 years’ expertise in conducting successful clinical trials,” said Xiaomin Chen, General Manager, Amador Bioscience. “Our synergistic and effective collaboration will surely expedite the development of novel therapeutics,” added Mrs. Chen.

About Altasciences

Altasciences is a forward-thinking, mid-size contract research organization offering pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies a proven, flexible approach to preclinical and clinical pharmacology studies, including formulation, manufacturing, and analytical services. For over 25 years, Altasciences has been partnering with sponsors to help support educated, faster, and more complete early drug development decisions. Altasciences’ integrated, full-service solutions include preclinical safety testing, clinical pharmacology and proof of concept, bioanalysis, program management, medical writing, biostatistics, and data management, all customizable to specific sponsor requirements. Altasciences helps sponsors get better drugs to the people who need them, faster. Altasciences has strategically placed facilities in the U.S. (Seattle and Kansas City) and Canada (Montreal and Laval).

About Amador Bioscience

Amador Bioscience provides global-standard laboratory, clinical research, strategy consulting and regulatory filing services to leading biopharmaceutical companies. The laboratory services focus on bioanalysis, biomarkers and immunogenicity assessment. Amador’s clinical research unit specializes in innovative clinical development strategy, protocol design, study initiation and monitoring of clinical studies in China and the U.S. In addition to the R&D strategy and regulatory pathway, Amador’s consulting services perform global-standard data analysis and generate submission-ready study reports. Amador has successfully supported CTD filings in China and U.S. Amador Bioscience operates in the U.S. (San Francisco Bay Area, Virginia) and China (Shanghai-Hanghzou and Beijing).