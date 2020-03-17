FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1) State Street Global Advisors & Affiliates Company dealt in AbbVie Inc. Class of relevant security to which

the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2) US$0.01 common stock Date of dealing 16th March 2020













2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities 68,537,886































































































































































































































































4.62324%







(2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to

purchase/sell N/A Total 68,537,886































































































































































































































































4.62324%









(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities N/A (2) Derivatives (other than options) N/A (3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell N/A Total N/A

3. DEALINGS (Note 4)

(a) Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale Number of relevant securities Price per unit (Note 5) Purchase 7,611 75.81 Purchase 1,261 80.38 Purchase 1,300 74.27 Purchase 1,000 78.86 Purchase 3,500 74.27 Purchase 10,800 74.27 Purchase 2,900 74.27 Purchase 900 74.27 Purchase 800 74.27 Purchase 2,400 75.30 Purchase 300 78.70 Purchase 800 81.59 Purchase 4,000 74.27 Purchase 1,500 74.27 Purchase 88,900 74.27 Purchase 471,170 74.27 Purchase 191,520 74.27 Purchase 81,012 74.27 Purchase 600 81.55 Purchase 1,056 74.27 Purchase 352 74.27 Purchase 254 74.27 Purchase 578 74.27 Purchase 665 74.27 Sale 1,500 74.27 Sale 1,300 74.27 Sale 3,500 74.27 Sale 100 74.27 Sale 2,900 74.27 Sale 800 74.27 Sale 300 79.95 Sale 900 74.27 Sale 131 81.60 Sale 150 80.11 Sale 1,044 74.27 Sale 1,414 74.27 Sale 69,708 74.27 Sale 315 74.27 Sale 3,786 74.27 Sale 26 74.27

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD Nature of transaction



(Note 6) Number of relevant securities



(Note 7) Price per unit



(Note 5) N/A

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option Writing, selling,

purchasing

varying etc. Number of

securities to which

the option relates

(Note 7) Exercise

price Type, e.g.

American,

European etc. Expiry

date Option money

paid/received

per unit (Note 5) N/A

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option Number of securities Exercise price per

unit (Note 5) N/A

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8) Details Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5) N/A

4. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated. N/A



