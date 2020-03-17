ARLINGTON, Va., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With their desire for greater security rising, a growing number of U.S. employees are willing to sacrifice additional pay in exchange for more generous retirement and health care benefits, according to the Global Benefits Attitudes Survey by Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company. The survey also found half of employees would rather receive more substantial benefits (37%) and time off (13%) than additional pay or bonuses.

According to the survey, over half of respondents (57%) say their benefit package is more important to them than ever before, driven largely by their desire for greater security. Fully two-thirds of respondents (67%) are willing to pay a higher amount each month for more comprehensive retirement benefits. That’s up from 55% in 2011. More than four in 10 workers (42%) would sacrifice additional pay each month for a more expansive health benefit plan, a sharp increase from 27% in 2013.

“For the vast majority of employees, benefits indeed matter,” said Steve Nyce, senior economist, Willis Towers Watson. “Employees of all ages want more security, and getting benefits through their employer is an important way to obtain it. They also want choice and personalization and are looking to their employers to provide tools to ensure they make good decisions on issues that are often quite complex.”

Other highlights from the survey include:



“Employees want benefit packages that meet their specific needs but don’t overwhelm them with too many options. While this balance may be tricky, employers can help employees by offering education, communication and decision-support tools. This approach not only leads employees to make more informed benefit decisions but also boosts their financial wellbeing,” said Jennifer DeMeo, senior director, Retirement, Willis Towers Watson.

The Willis Towers Watson 2019/2020 Global Benefits Attitudes Survey measured attitudes of over 40,000 employees at medium and large private sector companies in 27 countries. A total of 8,000 U.S. workers participated in the survey, which was conducted between July and September 2019.

