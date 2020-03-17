50%+ Cheaper than Acetylene in US Markets

PHOENIX, AZ, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taronis Fuels, Inc., (“Taronis” or “the Company”) (OTC: TRFN), a global producer of renewable and socially responsible fuel products, today announced an aggressive new national marketing campaign for MagneGas across the United States. This campaign will emphasize a dramatically reduced pricing program for the remainder of 2020.

“We already knew we had a superior product, now with a 50% pricing advantage, we are on a mission to aggressively take market shares everywhere we can. Pricing is king, and we are going to press our most powerful advantage to rapidly grow our business,” commented Scott Mahoney, CEO of Taronis Fuels.

In 2019, the Company implemented a new refining technique to significantly reduce the vaporized liquid content generated as part of the production of MagneGas. By eliminating most of the liquid content, the Company determined that this had a dramatic impact on production costs. Prior to this development, Taronis produced MagneGas for approximately $0.095 to $0.105 per cubic foot. With the new production techniques, this cost is now less than $0.075 per cubic foot, representing a 29% reduction in cost.

With the newfound savings, the Company has elected to pass these savings on to new customers. Historically, the Company has marketed its product at $45 to $55 per cylinder for MagneGas. This typically represented a 20-30% lower price point relative to acetylene. For the remainder of 2020, Taronis will aggressively price its MagneGas product at 50% of the cost of acetylene in all markets served.

“With the combined economic shock of the oil price war and the Coronavirus, many US businesses are feeling pressured. We are going to do our part to help our customers weather the storm. We have the ability to pass on real savings to manufacturers, welding shops, fabricators, and other industrial companies that are a critical part of the US economy,” concluded Mr. Mahoney.

