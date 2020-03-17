At its meeting today, the company’s Supervisory Board approved the Annual Report 2019 for Carlsberg Breweries A/S.

The report is attached and otherwise only available online at www.carlsberggroup.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:      
Peter Kondrup   +45 2219 1221        
Iben Steiness      +45 3327 1232

Media Relations:         
Kasper Elbjørn    +45 4179 1216        
Anders Bering    +45 4179 1217

For more news, sign up at www.carlsberggroup.com/subscribe or follow@CarlsbergGroup on Twitter.

Attachment