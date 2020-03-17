

Aspocomp Group Plc, Managers’ transactions, March 17, 2020 at 3:45 p.m.



Aspocomp Group Plc – Managers’ Transactions, Julianna Borsos



Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person



(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Borsos, Julianna

Position: Member of the Board



Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj

LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26_20200317143042_3

Transaction date: 2020-03-16

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008080

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION





Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,000 Unit price: 3.7109 EUR



Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,000 Volume weighted average price: 3.7109 EUR





For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, President and CEO,

tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen

President and CEO





