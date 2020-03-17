PORTLAND, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global wafer backgrinding tape market was pegged at $176.29 million in 2018 and is projected to reach 261.42 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.9% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.

Surge in demand for ultra-thin wafers, increase in need for wafer fabrication and growth in the semiconductor industry are the major drivers for the growth of the global wafer backgrinding tape market . Furthermore, rise in focus toward wafer surface protection during grinding process fuels the market growth. However, increase in cost of wafer manufacturing impedes the market growth. On the other hand, rise in investment in wafer fabrication equipment and materials will provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global wafer backgrinding tape market is divided on the basis of type, wafer size, and region. Based on type, the market is segmented into UV curable and Non-UV. The UV Curable segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing to half of the market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on wafer size, the market is bifurcated into 6-inch, 8-inch, 12-inch, and others. The 12-inch segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market share. However, the energy segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market, contributing approximate three-fourths of the market in 2018. Furthermore, this country is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the study period.

The global wafer backgrinding tape market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Nitto Denko Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Pantech Tape Co., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Lintec of America Inc., Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., AMC Co, Ltd, Minitron Elektron GMBH, AI Technology, Inc., and Force-One Applied Materials Inc.

