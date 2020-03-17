Portland, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As pe the report published by Allied Market Research, the global film capacitor industry was pegged at $2.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $2.59 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides comprehensive analyses of the top investment pockets, key drivers & opportunities, major market segments, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for film capacitor in consumer electronics components, increase in demand for high-temperature film capacitors, and surge in adoption of film capacitors in the electric vehicle system have propelled the growth of the global film capacitor market. However, rise in severity of environmental and manufacturing rules, and low pricing margins impede the growth of the market. On the other hand, rise in adoption of nanolayer film capacitors is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to the market.

The global film capacitor market is segmented on the basis of product, type, industry vertical, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into paper film capacitor and plastic film capacitor. The plastic segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global film capacitor market and is expected to continue to maintain its dominance. In addition, the segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, power and utilities, consumer and electronics, telecommunication, and others. The automotive segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. However, the power & utility segment accounted for the largest share in 2018 , contributing to more than one-fifth of the global film capacitor market.

Based on geography, the global film capacitor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market and is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period.

