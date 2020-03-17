BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS), a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, today announced that it has completed a securities purchase agreement to raise $11.0 million through the issuance of Senior Secured Convertible Notes in the principal amount of $13.75 million (reflecting an original issue discount of 20%) (“Notes”). The Notes are convertible into common stock at an initial conversion price of $1.375 per share. Investors also received five-year warrants to purchase 65.5 million common shares at an initial exercise price of $0.26 per share (“Warrants”). The Company raised $7.0 million at closing from the sale of Notes and Warrants and the balance has been secured by full recourse cash secured promissory notes from the investors. The investors can elect to prepay such promissory notes at any time and are required to prepay such promissory notes if certain prescribed covenants and conditions are met, which include obtaining Shareholder Approval as described below. Additional details on the transaction are available in the Company’s Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which is available on the Company’s website and at www.sec.gov .



The Company also reported that Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO of Genius Brands, invested $1 million in the financing transaction. The Company intends to use the proceeds for the repayment of existing debt, launching Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten and for general working capital purposes.

Heyward commented, “At a time when we are concerned with the health and well-being of our families and communities, this financing will help underscore that the health of Genius Brands has never been greater. It represents an important milestone for the Company as it allows us to repay certain debt of $2.9 million, while also providing us with working capital to execute on our growth strategy. I am delighted to participate in this financing, personally, in a significant manner, at a time when we are now witnessing our tentpole brands, Rainbow Rangers and Llama Llama, gaining traction in both the broadcast and retail marketplace. Additionally, we are further encouraged by the prospects and feedback around our upcoming animated comedy/action/adventure production for children, Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, in which we have partnered with Alibaba, and will have important announcements forthcoming shortly.”

The Special Equities Group, a division of Bradley Woods, served as the sole placement agent on the transaction.

The Notes, the Warrants and the common stock underlying the Notes and Warrants have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or any state securities laws and, until so registered, may not be offered or sold in the United States or any state absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

