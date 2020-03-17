Portland, OR, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global real estate market garnered $6.87 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach $8.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides insights on top winning strategies, market size & estimations, major segments, market share, business performance, and competitive scenario.

The rise in demand for commercial and industrial development, surge in public-private partnership (PPP) activities, and growth of the residential construction industry drive the growth of the global real estate market. However, fluctuating economic conditions in the Latin American region and slow economic growth after Brexit restrain the growth up to certain extent. On the other hand, an increase in government investments in the development of infrastructure would offer various opportunities in the industry.

On the basis of property type, the land segment contributed to nearly half of the total market share in 2018 and is estimated to maintain its dominant position by 2026. This is due to the rise of commercial, industrial, and residential projects in the developing regions. On the other hand, the industrial segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.1% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to an increase in demand for industrial spaces across the globe.

On the basis of business type, the sales segment contributed to the highest share in 2018, generating more than two-thirds of the total market. This is due to government initiatives to present opportunities for foreign direct investments. On the other hand, the rental segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period.

Based on the region, North America accounted for more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2018 and is estimated to maintain the highest contribution from 2019 to 2026. The development of construction industry and the rise in modular construction adoption propel the growth in this region. However, the LAMEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to the growth of the business environment and the rise in construction expenditure in Latin American and African countries.

Key market players analyzed in the report include American Tower, Ayala Land Inc., AvalonBay Communities, Link REIT, Gecina, Segro, Prologis, Sinar Mas Land, Simon Property Group, and Welltower.

