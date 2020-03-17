NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, investigates whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders:



Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WLTW)

The investigation concerns whether Willis Towers and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Willis Towers to Aon plc for 1.08 Aon ordinary shares for each Willis Towers ordinary share. If you are a Willis Towers shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/willis-towers-watson-public-limited-company-wltw-stock-merger-aon-plc/ .

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTPH)

The investigation concerns whether Tetraphase and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed sale of Tetraphase to AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase. If you are a Tetraphase shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/tetraphase-pharmaceuticals-inc-ttph-stock-merger-acelrx/ .

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)

The investigation concerns whether Assertio and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the proposed merger between Assertio and Zyla Life Sciences. If you are an Assertio shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/assertio-therapeutics-inc-asrt-stock-merger-zyla-life-sciences/ .

The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET)

The investigation concerns whether Meet Group and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders in connection with the sale of Meet Group to ProSiebenSat.1’s and General Atlantic’s joint company, NuCom Group, for $6.30 per share. If you are a Meet Group shareholder and would like to learn more about your legal rights and options, please visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/the-meet-group-inc-meet-stock-merger-nucom-group/ .

