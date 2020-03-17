ROBIT PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17.3.2020 AT 16.15

Robit Plc cancels its Annual General Meeting from Monday 23 March 2020

Robit postpones its Annual General Meeting to be held at a later date.

Based on the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcements by the Finnish Government of yesterday, Robit’s Board of Directors has today decided to cancel the Annual General meeting from 23 March 2020.

Due to the cancellation of the AGM, the decisions to be made such as the refund of the capital to be distributed from the company’s invested unrestricted equity fund will be postponed.

Robit will announce at a later stage about the convene of the AGM.

ROBIT PLC

Board of Directors

Additional information:

Harri Sjöholm, Chairman of the Board

Tel. +358 40 062 2092

harri.sjöholm@robitgroup.com

