Marimekko Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 March 2020 at 4.30 p.m.

MARIMEKKO’S FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2019 ARE PUBLISHED

Marimekko Corporation’s Financial Statements for 2019 have been published today. The publication includes the consolidated financial statements, the parent company financial statements, the Board of Directors' report and the statement for non-financial information. Marimekko has also published the 2019 Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement. The Financial Statements and other published documents are attached to this release and are also available on Marimekko’s website company.marimekko.com.

The printed Financial Statements will be available in week 15 at the latest, and the report can be ordered through Marimekko’s website.

Marimekko is a Finnish lifestyle design company renowned for its original prints and colours. The company’s product portfolio includes high-quality clothing, bags and accessories as well as home décor items ranging from textiles to tableware. When Marimekko was founded in 1951, its unparalleled printed fabrics gave it a strong and unique identity. Marimekko products are sold in about 40 countries. In 2019, brand sales of the products worldwide amounted to EUR 251 million and the company's net sales were EUR 125 million. Roughly 150 Marimekko stores serve customers around the globe. The key markets are Northern Europe, North America and the Asia-Pacific region. The Group employs about 450 people. The company’s share is quoted on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.marimekko.com

