SEK TENDER OPERATION ANNOUNCEMENT 2020-03-18
|Transaction type:
|SEK Credit
|Tender date:
|2020-03-18
|Time for submission of bids:
|11.00-11.30 (CET/CEST)
|Payment date:
|2020-03-18
|Maturity date:
|2020-06-18
|Duration:
|92 days
|Offered volume:
|Unlimited
|Maximum number of bids from each participant:
|1
|Lowest accepted volume:
|SEK 50 million
|Rate
|Repo rate + 0,20 percentage points
|All monetary counterparties are invited to submit volume bids to the Riksbank,
|tel. +46 8 6966970 by 11.35 am on March 18, 2020.
|Confirmation of bids to e-mail: eol@riksbank.se
Result of the auction will be published at 11.45 (CET/CEST)
Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
