Stian Lønvik, CFO and primary insider of NORBIT ASA has on 17 March 2020 purchased 2,000 shares in NORBIT at an average price of NOK 15.51 per share.

Following the transaction, Lønvik owns 176,389 shares, representing 0.31 per cent of the outstanding shares in NORBIT. Most of the shares are owned through the company Loen Holding AS, which Lønvik owns with his wife, Camilla N. Lønvik

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Knudsen, IR and Communications, +47 9756 1959

About NORBIT ASA

NORBIT is a global provider of tailored technology to carefully selected niches. The company’s business is structured to address its key markets; Oceans, targeting the global maritime markets, Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS), offering connectivity solutions for truck applications, and Product Innovation and Realization (PIR), with in-house multidisciplinary R&D and manufacturing.

NORBIT is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway, with manufacturing facilities in Selbu and Røros, Norway and 12 offices and subsidiaries around the world.

For more information: www.norbit.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.