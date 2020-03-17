In the wake of COVID-19, many conferences and trade shows are opting for virtual events. CadmiumCD's live streaming platform is one way meeting planners are making the transition.

FOREST HILL, Md., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Event software company, CadmiumCD, today announced that they are fully prepared to support conferences that decide to transition to virtual events in the wake of COVID-19.

“We’ve been hard at work, creating both new product features and resources for clients who wish to use our products for their virtual events,” said CadmiumCD CEO, Michelle Wyatt in a personal letter to clients on Monday.

The company is hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 17th at 1:30pm ET to discuss the changes it’s making to its platform, as well as ways clients are using CadmiumCD products to make the transition to virtual events. The webinar will also be live-streamed at www.eventscribe.com/live so that attendees gain a better understanding of the differences across both platforms.

Wyatt says that there are three main ways CadmiumCD can help events in transition:

Providing meetings planners a full platform to collect, manage, and share event content. Offering live streaming services through CadmiumCD’s eventScribe Live platform, as well as pre-recorded session options. Presenters, for example, can record their sessions using CadmiumCD’s Conference Harvester speaker portal. A video of this new functionality can be viewed here . Helping current and new clients find innovative solutions to maximize their investment in conference technology.

As a follow up to today’s presentation, CadmiumCD will also be hosting three training webinars this week to train clients on these virtual event tools. These will take place on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday at 1:30pm ET. To register for one of these trainings, follow this link .

“This industry is resilient and I know in a few months time we will all be fully prepared to jump back in to face-to-face meetings,” said Wyatt “In the meantime, we can help transition your event to a virtual environment.”

Register for the upcoming webinar here, or request a demo here.

