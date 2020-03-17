AVON, Conn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While payroll deduction is the preferred payment method across all of the demographic segments analyzed in Eastbridge’s Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits — MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report, including generation, income, employer size, industry, and occupation, there were a few variances. For example, between generations, Generation Xers preferred payroll deduction more strongly than Boomers or Millennials; and while Millennials were somewhat more open to credit card payments, only 20% of respondents preferred this method. Following are a few other key findings by segment:



Across employer size segments, employees in larger groups more strongly prefer payroll deduction (up to 83%) compared to smaller groups (73%), while employees in groups with 50–99 employees are somewhat more open to credit card payments, with 25% preferring this method for future benefit purchases.

By industry, Government employees have the strongest preference for payroll deduction (82%) compared to Services employees (72%), while Services employees are the segment most open to credit card payments (24%).

The Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits — MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report is now available. The cost of the report is $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here , e-mail info@eastbridge.com , or call (860) 676-9633.

