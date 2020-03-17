AVON, Conn., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While payroll deduction is the preferred payment method across all of the demographic segments analyzed in Eastbridge’s Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits — MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report, including generation, income, employer size, industry, and occupation, there were a few variances. For example, between generations, Generation Xers preferred payroll deduction more strongly than Boomers or Millennials; and while Millennials were somewhat more open to credit card payments, only 20% of respondents preferred this method. Following are a few other key findings by segment:
The Exploring Employee Demographics: Key Attitudes and Behaviors towards Voluntary/Worksite Benefits — MarketVision™—The Employee Viewpoint© report is now available. The cost of the report is $2,000. For additional information or to purchase the report, visit the report page by clicking here, e-mail info@eastbridge.com, or call (860) 676-9633.
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving companies focused on the voluntary/worksite benefits market in the United States and Canada.
Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560
Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc.
Avon, Connecticut, UNITED STATES
ecg logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: