WAKEFIELD, Mass., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Advocator Group, LLC, a nationwide disability advocacy and disability insurance services organization, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), has appointed Michael Shunney as Chief Executive Officer. Shunney, a business strategy leader and veteran of the insurance industry, has served as The Advocator Group’s President and Chief Operating Officer since he joined the company in March 2014.



Shunney has over 30 years of experience in executive roles in group insurance, with a focus on distribution and sales, value creation, M&A strategy and organizational development. Shunney assumes this role from Julie Turpin, who has served as CEO since January 2014.

In his time with the organization, Shunney has led The Advocator Group in building strategy, executing for growth, managing customer relationships, enhancing company culture, and committing to talent development. His leadership in process improvements, technology innovations, and service standards has led to exponential top-line growth for the company, while maintaining strong bottom-line results.

“I am incredibly excited about this new role and for the future of The Advocator Group. We have an exceptionally talented team focused on continuously strengthening the business, innovating our offerings, and unlocking future growth opportunities," notes Shunney. "When I joined The Advocator Group, I was moved by the company’s mission to guide people through a difficult time. I felt compelled to be part of that admirable objective. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the foundation created by Julie and our outstanding team."

Turpin commented, “It has been one of the greatest pleasures of my career to have had Mike by my side over the last six years, as we’ve focused on growing The Advocator Group. Mike is a tremendous business partner, with remarkable insights about the industry, tenacity for managing our operations, and talent for leading our teammates. I have the utmost confidence that, together with our team, Mike will continue to expand this business, delivering exceptional value and service to our clients and customers.”

Shunney will continue to serve as the president of The Advocator Group’s sister company, Professional Disability Associates (PDA) of Portland, ME.

ABOUT THE ADVOCATOR GROUP

The Advocator Group, LLC is a nationwide advocacy organization dedicated to helping individuals apply for and obtain Social Security Disability Insurance. In addition, The Advocator Group assists Medicare beneficiaries in identifying the best coverage possible for their unique needs. The Advocator Group's team of experienced Social Security and Medicare advocates ensures that each client is provided phenomenal service while each case receives close attention. The company's core values include creating opportunities, enriching lives, and growing through innovation. For more information, visit advocator.com. The Advocator Group of companies includes Social Security Advocates for the Disabled (SSAD), a fellow SSDI advocacy firm, Aevo Services, a Medicare insurance agency, and Adeo Solutions, a firm focused on second injury fund recoveries.

ABOUT BROWN & BROWN, INC.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Brown & Brown's control. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, are contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Some factors include: fluctuations in our stock's market price; fluctuations in operating results and cash flows; general economic conditions around the country; downward commercial property and casualty premium pressures; the effects of legislative and regulatory changes pertaining to the insurance industry, including those relating to coastal property coverages; the competitive environment; and the integration of Brown & Brown's operations with those of businesses or assets Brown & Brown has acquired or may acquire in the future and the failure to realize the expected benefits of such integration. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

Contact:

Julie Turpin

781-570-8757