Morristown, NJ, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCN, a New Jersey-based technology solution provider specializing in meeting the complex needs of business customers has expanded its SD-WAN service portfolio with the addition of a Cisco-Meraki solution. BCN’s nationwide network of sales partners can now offer both VeloCloud® and Cisco-Meraki SD-WAN solutions, allowing customers to select the best-fit for their specific requirements.

As a single source technology solution provider, BCN is also able to provide the connectivity needed to build the access network in support of a fully managed SD-WAN implementation. Both the VeloCloud® and Cisco-Meraki SD-WAN solutions can utilize the full breadth of the company’s 75+ underlying network partners for bandwidth such as DIA, DSL, Cable and 4G LTE. BCN can also design a complete SD-WAN overlay solution using the customer’s existing access bandwidth if that’s what’s needed.

"Matching business requirements with the specific attributes of an SD-WAN solution is the foundation of a successful deployment. BCN’s SD-WAN service portfolio can now satisfy a full spectrum of requirements in the areas of connectivity, prioritization and conditioning, security, and application awareness. BCN technical engineering resources will work hand-in-hand with our sales partners and customers to design the best-fit solution,” said Julian Jacquez, BCN President and COO.

About BCN

BCN is a closely held and operated technology solutions provider with corporate headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. The Company enables technology partners to define and deliver advanced connectivity solutions that bring simplicity to inherently complex multi-location, multi-network customer opportunities. BCN specializes in multi-product aggregation based on a portfolio of over 75 unique wholesale network partners. In addition, BCN provides customers with one monthly invoice for all services and a state-of-the-art portal to manage their BCN business.

For over 26 years, BCN has delivered best-in-class solutions domestically and internationally to business customers. For more information, please call us at 888.866.7266 or email us at Simplicity@bcntele.com.

Jeanne Duca BCN 908.367.5965 jduca@bcntele.com