“Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius”, AB (hereinafter - ESO and the Company), code 304151376, registered office address Aguonų str. 24, Vilnius. The total number of ordinary registered shares issued by “Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius”, AB is 894,630,333; the ISIN code is LT0000130023.
As it was announced in the notifications on material events of the Company on 31 December 2019 and 3 January 2020, the minority shareholders of Ignitis Group subsidiaries AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (hereinafter – ESO) filed lawsuits and asked to suspend the 4 December 2019 resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of ESO to delist the shares of companies from trading on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. The courts applied the temporary protection measures and suspended the delisting of ESO. (respectively link).
The Company informs that in order to ensure smooth processes related to the delisting and squeeze-out procedures, on 17 March Ignitis Group reached a settlement agreement (hereinafter – the Agreement) with the Investors' Association representing the minority shareholders of ESO (hereinafter – the Shareholders). On the same day, plaintiffs of the above-mentioned cases filed the waivers.
Ignitis Group in the Agreement committed:
Shareholders in the Agreement approved and agreed that:
The agreement will expire if any litigations will be brought in courts regarding ESO and Ignitis Gamyba delisting and / or squeeze-out and / or IPO of Ignitis Group and / or payment of dividends for ESO and / or GEN shareholders.
On the day Agreement settlement date the Company owns 94,98 percent of ESO and 96,82 percent of GEN shares.
