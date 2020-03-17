As remote work increases, Addigy makes it easier for institutions and businesses to manage Apple devices

MIAMI, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Addigy , a cloud-based Apple device management platform for businesses, institutions, and managed-service providers, today announced free 60-day access for organizations shifting to virtual work from home policies. Organizations that are new to Addigy can take advantage of the full-featured platform.

The COVID-19 outbreak has forced schools and companies to work from home, increasing the need for remote device management infrastructure. Addigy wants to ease the transition to remote work and help organizations be more productive.

“We’re in a unique position to help organizations as they adjust to remote work. As businesses and schools grapple with the crippling impacts of COVID-19, we want to do our part by putting our tool in their hands in a meaningful way,” said Jason Dettbarn, founder & CEO of Addigy. “Additionally, we’re providing one-on-one onboarding at no cost, so those administering Addigy can do so confidently. We realize there is already a lot of stress for admins and end-users alike, and we’re here to help make that transition easier.”

With Addigy, organizations can:

Deploy, manage, and track new and existing Apple devices, all from a single console and regardless of location.

Automate IT tasks and quickly implement IT policies, like rolling out software, updating security settings, running scripts, managing groups of users, and distributing and updating software.

Trouble-shoot for end-users remotely and in real-time.

Schools and businesses can create their new account at www.addigy.com/covid-19-addigy-60 .

About Addigy

More than 3,000 organizations across the globe trust Addigy to help their IT teams manage Apple device security, inventory, reporting, mobile device management, policies, and troubleshooting. Addigy is the only cloud-based Apple device management software that makes it easy for IT teams and admins at managed service providers, enterprises, and institutions to monitor and manage employees’ Mac, iPad, and iPhone devices from a single location, anywhere in the world. Learn more at addigy.com .

