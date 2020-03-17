Copenhagen, 17 March 2020





In accordance with sections 38 and 39 of the Capital Markets Act (Kapitalmarkedsloven), EAC Invest A/S has received notification from Olav W. Hansen stating that Olav W. Hansen directly and indirectly holds shares and voting rights in excess of 10% of the total number of shares and voting rights in EAC Invest A/S.

According to the announcement, as of 17 March 2020, Olav W. Hansen owns 1,236,627 shares in EAC Invest A/S, representing 10% of the company’s share capital and voting rights

Yours sincerely,





EAC Invest A/S

For additional information, please contact:

Martin Thaysen, Group CEO, tel. +45 3525 4300, e-mail: investorinformation@eac.dk





Attachment