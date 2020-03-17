Austin, Texas, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health announced that Ayan Monpara, M.D. has been appointed to serve as Medical Director.



The company is known for creating Ready Doc™, the first provider credentialing platform to use distributed ledger technology (DLT).

Dr. Monpara brings a wealth of knowledge and operational experience within health care and in this role, he will contribute to business development, product innovation, and act as a principal voice of healthcare professionals to support Intiva Health’s company objectives.

“As an experienced physician, Dr. Monpara brings the authentic insight we need to ensure we’re developing truly useful solutions that serious health care professionals will use daily,” said Alexander Candelario, President and Director of Intiva Health. “Not only has Dr. Monpara been instrumental in helping us enhance our product innovation, but he has also helped us refine our business development strategy as we expand our offering to larger healthcare systems.”

Dr. Monpara will be responsible for helping shape and define Intiva Health’s Ready Doc portfolio of products and services focused on credentialing, compliance, and communications in a dynamic health care market.

Dr. Monpara received his Doctor of Medicine from the American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and completed his Family Medicine training at Franklin Square Hospital Center in Baltimore, Maryland.

Throughout his career, he has worked in various health systems such as Ascension, Sinai Health, and Maryland Department of Health. He is an active member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

“Intiva Health is an innovative leader in developing technology to create significant improvements and efficiencies in health care, both clinical and administrative. I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of this amazing team and contribute to its ongoing success by providing clinical insight and experience to shape the future of the health care spectrum. Intiva Health is uniquely positioned to fundamentally change the landscape of health care for providers, patients, and health care facilities,” said Monpara.

Dr. Monpara has also served in a variety of volunteer roles including teaching orphans at I-CAN Foundation, being a project volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, and providing kitchen service at Radha Madhav Dham.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health is reinventing health care credentialing with Ready Doc™, the first and only free credentialing software that uses distributed ledger technology to create the most secure solution available on the market. Thousands of health care organizations and providers use the software to expedite the credentialing process from months to minutes, saving the industry significant time and money while reducing risk. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Visit IntivaHealth.com, Facebook or Twitter for more information.

Josh Kleinstreuer Intiva Health 844-413-2602 joshua@intivahealth.com