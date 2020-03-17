AUSTIN, Texas, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Helper Bees, a provider of intelligent, technology-enabled home care services, is pleased to announce the launch of virtual home nurse assessments to assist caregivers, clinicians, and insurers in overcoming challenges related to delivering quality home care while battling the risk of transmission of COVID-19 or Coronavirus.



For those reliant on home care services, including insurers and providers of healthcare, long-term care (LTC), workers’ compensation, and disability insurance (DI), the ongoing global pandemic is straining the current care delivery paradigm. As a necessary component of the claims process and the central tool for developing a claimant/patient care plan, it is impossible to eliminate all home health visits or assessments. The Helper Bees’ virtual home health assessments, which allow for the virtual gathering of accurate information on a homecare recipient with a minimized risk of infection transmission for both clinician and care-recipient, help to bridge that critical care gap.

“The Helper Bees swiftly deploys technology and services to assist providers and insurers who are protecting our most vulnerable population,” said Char Hu, Ph.D., CEO of The Helper Bees. “We accelerated the release of this solution to extend the critical data gathering abilities of the assessment, such as determining the social support network, physical condition of the home, cognitive screening, and physical limitations of the care-recipient, in a safe, responsible way.”

The true power of the virtual assessment is in the ability to rapidly respond and adapt to changing scenarios, such as the COVID-19 outbreak. With The Helper Bees’ digital assessment, insurers can now make real-time updates to questionnaires, thereby improving the nimbleness and relevance of the data gathered via the assessment. The Helper Bees’ now virtual assessment toolkit has been utilized for over 26 years by some of the largest global insurers.

Through the recent acquisition of Dimensions, a nurse care management and assessment company, The Helper Bees extended caregiver matching and digital claims tools, and created the only full-stack solution to home health care. The acquisition of Dimensions’ nationwide network of registered nurses, and the company’s subsequent digital transformation, is consistent with The Helper Bees’ mission to transform traditional home care. This reinforces the move to decentralize care delivery away from hospitals, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and back to the home, leading to reduced infection risk and better outcomes at a reduced cost.

More information about The Helper Bees’ virtual home health assessments is available on the website, by contacting Christina Newbrough at 804-306-3145 or christina@thehelperbees.com, or by contacting Char Hu at 512-379-5456 or char@thehelperbees.com.

About The Helper Bees

The Helper Bees works with some of the world’s largest insurance companies to reduce claims costs through data-driven home care services. Through technology-enabled solutions, home care can now be delivered more intelligently, effectively and at a lower cost. For more information, please visit www.thehelperbees.com.

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

jen@stnickmedia.com

859-803-6597