TAALERI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MARCH 2020 AT 5:15 P.M.

Taaleri cancels the Annual General Meeting 18 March 2020 and postpones it to a later date

Following the development of the coronavirus situation and the announcement by the Finnish Government on 16 March 2020, the Board of Directors of Taaleri has decided to cancel the Annual General Meeting from Wednesday, 18 March 2020.

Taaleri will convene the Annual General Meeting at a later date.



Janne Koikkalainen, Legal Counsel, Taaleri Plc, +358 40 501 2691, janne.koikkalainen@taaleri.com

Sophie Jolly, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Taaleri Plc, +358 40 828 7317, sophie.jolly@taaleri.com

