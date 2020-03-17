WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Key Financials’ CEO, Patti Brennan has once again claimed the #6 spot in Barron's Top 1,200 Advisors State by State ranking. The annual Top 1,200 ranking highlights Top Advisors from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. Based on data provided by almost 4000 of the nation’s most productive advisors, this is the most far reaching listing, encompassing all advisors from independent firms like Key Financial, to big Wall Street firms.



The annual ranking is assembled from extensive research examining assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and quality of the advisors' practices. Investment performance is a case by case basis; however, evaluations include examination of regulatory records, internal company documents, and 100-plus points of data provided by the advisors themselves.

Patti Brennan has been a standout in the Barron's rankings every year for the past 15 years, while just recently gaining recognition into the renown Barron’s Hall of Fame. As one of only 145 Advisors on this national ranking list, Brennan acknowledges that it is the hard work of every single member of her team that made this achievement possible. "This ranking is a true reflection of the dedication and desire of every member of our team here at Key Financial to deliver a premier level of service to our clients that is the envy of the industry", states Brennan. "It is truly a pleasure to work with the brightest minds in the industry and of course it is wonderful that their hard work, on behalf of our clients, is recognized by Barron's!" “Especially now, with the market volatility and the government asking its citizens to stay home, my team has been incredible! We have instituted a plan to triage our client requests and it’s working seamlessly. Our clients have full access to everyone on our staff and our teams are taking a level-headed approach with effective execution of appropriate action.”

On a local level, Brennan proudly serves on the Board for the Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital, the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Cuddle My Kids. She has formerly served on the Boards of the Chester County Economic Development Council and SEEDCO. As the President and CEO of Key Financial for over 30 years, Brennan provides comprehensive wealth management with integrated strategies that are unique to each client. Known for her ability to see the impact of the little details on the big picture, Brennan is known for communicating complex financial concepts in simple, understandable and meaningful terms. Brennan has guided standing room only audiences with her wisdom, perspective and practical advice through some of the most challenging times in our country. Brennan and her team have also launched The Patti Brennan Show, a podcast dedicated to helping improve the listener's net worth. It can be found on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify. The show is biweekly and covers timely financial topics as well as economic forecasts and market discussions.

With assets under management of over $l Billion, Key Financial, Inc. provides comprehensive financial planning and wealth management services and is located at 1045 Andrew Drive Suite A West Chester, PA. For information about the firm's planning services or to speak with Patti Brennan, call (610)429-9050 or visit www.keyfinancialinc.com.

Securities offered through Royal Alliance Associates, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC. Insurance services offered through Patricia Brennan are independent of Royal Alliance Associates, Inc. Advisory services offered through Key Financial, Inc., a registered investment advisor not affiliated with Royal Alliance Associates, Inc.

*The Forbes ranking of America s Top Wealth Advisors, is based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data, rating thousands of wealth advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience and weighing factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and best practices learned through telephone and in-person interviews. There is no fee in exchange for rankings.

The "Barron's Winner s Circle Top 1200" is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among the factors that advisors are assessed include their assets under management, revenues, the quality of service provided to clients, and their adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

The "Barron's Hall of Fame" is a select group of individuals who are screened on a number of different criteria. Among factors the survey takes into consideration are the overall size and success of practices, the quality of service provided to clients, adherence to high standards of industry regulatory compliance, and leadership in "best practices" of wealth management. Portfolio performance is not a factor. Please see www.barrons.com for more information.

Contact:

Bernadette Hunter Director of Communications (610)429-9050 bernadette@keyfinancialinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b46cfe6d-7580-47ae-82d9-34379dcf8fc4