Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-03-18
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2025-05-12
|1058
|SE0005676608
|2.50 %
|1,250 +/- 250
|2029-11-12
|1061
|SE0011281922
|0.75 %
|1,250 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-03-20
Bids have to be entered by 13.00 on MAR 18, 2020
Highest permitted bid volume: 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1058 and 1 250 SEK million in issue SGB 1061
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CET)
ON MAR 18, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Stockholm, SWEDEN
