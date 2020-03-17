



Company establishing relationships to rush products containing Aqualyte to market

ODESSA, FL, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Dais Corporation (“Dais” or the “Company”) (OTC: DLYT-D) is a commercial advanced nanomaterial business. The Company sells its feature rich, disruptive Aqualyte™ plastic, and products made using Aqualyte which are designed to address growing worldwide market needs for superior air, energy, health, and water products.

Dais has been gathering third-party testing evidence that its patented Aqualyte™ nanomaterial will kill 99.9999% of a wide range of bacteria and viruses on its surface. This includes the family of coronaviruses whose newest member, SARS-CoV-2, is currently causing the COVID-19 global pandemic.[1] The Company is working to augment its existing supply chain and distribution paths to rush antimicrobial products containing Aqualyte to market as soon as possible.

The Company is in discussions with targeted US and foreign manufacturers to potentially bring a spray bottle of the Aqualyte containing solution to the market during the second quarter of 2020. This spray is expected to significantly expand the performance of even the least expensive mask or gloves sold today.

The Company already sells its disruptive Aqualyte plastic into growing worldwide markets for superior air, energy, health, and water products. For more than 10 years, Aqualyte’s advanced features have driven industry-leading performance in the Company’s ConsERV™ Energy Recovery Ventilator (ERV) product in HVAC and its NanoClear™ industrial wastewater cleaning process.

It is Dais’s belief, supported by third-party data, that Aqualyte combats microbes in two ways:

First, Aqualyte contains a significant number of permanently bound acid groups. These functional groups are believed to lower the pH at the Aqualyte surface to a toxic level for bacteria and viruses. As these groups are permanently incorporated into the plastic it is believed that Aqualyte retains its antimicrobial action for a certain time while preventing damage to people or other objects.

Second, Aqualyte forms a unique surface. The surface looks like a repeating pattern having two special, alternating regions: a hydrophobic (moisture repelling) region, and a hydrophilic (moisture attracting) region. These special regions measure approximately 5 to 20 nanometers in size which are significantly smaller than COVID-19’s size which measures 60 – 140 nm in diameter[2]. We believe the interactions which occur between Aqualyte’s two special regions, and the bacteria or virus’s own cell’s structure renders the bacteria or virus inactive.

It is planned Aqualyte will initially be marketed for health and safety products in three forms:

First is a solution which can be used to apply a coating on existing respiratory masks, gloves, and critical surfaces which interact with people such as handles and elevator buttons. The coating is expected to disinfect bacteria and viruses in under 5 minutes and provide protection against newly arrived bacteria and viruses for some length of time after application.

Second is a porous composite membrane for construction of higher efficiency respiratory gear having enhanced antimicrobial protection.

Third is a non-porous (hermetic) composite membrane useful for specialized clothing and accessories, as one example, for first responders and medical personnel.

Tim Tangredi, CEO of Dais, said, “We believe our product will be another armament in the battle versus COVID 19. Aqualyte’s antimicrobial properties underscore its disruptive capabilities but more importantly its ability to create novel products that when successfully commercialized will generate significant revenues and value for our stakeholders.”

About Dais Corporation

Dais Corporation (OTC: DLYT (D ) produces the versatile Aqualyte(TM) platform of disruptive, field-proven, and industry-recognized nanomaterial, and products using the platform include:

· Aqualyte™, the Company’s advanced nanomaterial platform having an impressive set of features including the extraordinarily fast and selective transport of water molecules. These features are carefully tailored to offer new or improved solutions in cross-industry markets for air, energy, food preservation, and clean water products.

· NanoClear™, a commercialized system treating contaminated industrial wastewater and providing ultra-pure potable water with higher system efficiencies at equal or better capital and operating costs than other technologies.

· ConsERV™, a commercially available engineered energy recovery ventilator that uses stale exhaust air to precondition the temperature and moisture content of incoming fresh ventilation air, typically saving energy, reducing CO2 emissions, and allowing for equipment downsizing; and

· PolyCool™, a next-generation evaporative cooling technology that is nearing full commercialization where cooling towers and evaporative condensers in HVAC and power generation incorporate Aqualyte to reduce energy consumption and operating costs while preventing the release of dangerous microbes such as Legionella and opening new markets for reduced-maintenance evaporative cooling systems.

These products created by the Platform are focused on profitably securing the future of key resources for life, and economic stability addressing growing, diverse market needs in worldwide markets valued at greater than $1 trillion. Our products are revolutionary or industry changing.

Each use of the Aqualyte family of nanostructured polymers and engineered processes focuses on minimizing consumption of irreplaceable natural resources, improving the general population’s health, and ending the degradation of our environment. To learn more, please visit www.daisanalytic.com.

