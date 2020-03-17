NEW YORK, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company today announced the closing on March 16th of an Underwritten Public Offering for Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. of 7,500,000 shares of common stock at an offering price of $.60 per share for gross proceeds of $4,500,000. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,125,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments.



Seelos intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and to advance the development of its product candidates.

The Benchmark Company acted as sole book-running manager of the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare disorders. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting psychiatric and movement disorders, including orphan diseases. Seelos is based in New York, New York. For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

About The Benchmark Company

The Benchmark Company is a full-service investment banking firm offering a suite of corporate finance, advisory and institutional brokerage services. We were founded in 1988 and are headquartered in New York City with offices in San Francisco, Boston, and Milwaukee. Our focus is on fostering the long-term success of our corporate clients through raising capital, providing strategic advisory services, generating insightful research and developing institutional sponsorship by leveraging the firm’s sales, trading and equity research capabilities. https://www.benchmarkcompany.com .

The securities described above were offered by Seelos pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-221285) previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on November 2, 2017, amended on December 1, 2017 and declared effective by the SEC on December 7, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the offering was filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by visiting the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting The Benchmark Company, LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 150 E. 58th Street, 17th floor, New York, NY 10155, by calling (212) 312-6700 or by e-mail at prospectus@benchmarkcompany.com .

For further information please contact:

Elise Stern

Managing Director, Institutional Equities & Corporate Services

150 East 58th Street 17th Floor | New York, New York 10155

D: 212-312-6747 | estern@benchmarkcompany.com

Member FINRA/SIPC