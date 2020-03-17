Harvia Oyj Stock exchange release, 17 March 2020 at 6.30 pm EET





Harvia Plc’s Chief Marketing Officer Sami Linna is resigning to pursue a career outside of the company. Linna has served as Harvia’s CMO and member of the Management Team since 2017.

“I would like to pass my personal thanks to Sami Linna for the work done in developing Harvia´s brand and offering. We wish Sami all the best in his future career,” says Tapio Pajuharju, CEO of Harvia Plc.

Harvia has appointed M.Sc. (Econ.) Päivi Juolahti (43) as its new Vice President of Marketing and member of the management team of Harvia Group. Juolahti is Vice President, Head of Fazer Lab, and has been focused on renewal and new business development at Fazer Group since 2015. Prior to joining Fazer, Juolahti has also gathered extensive experience from management positions in marketing, product and project management at F-Secure Corporation. Juolahti will start in her new position at Harvia on June 1, 2020.

“We would like warmly welcome Päivi Juolahti to our team at Harvia. Päivi has long-term experience in marketing and commercializing innovations in an international environment. On top of her experience in marketing, Päivi brings leadership experience that will further boost our progress in the strategic cornerstones of increasing the average purchase as well as geographical expansion. This reinforcement in our team will accelerate our journey in becoming a leading and comprehensive one-stop shop operator in the sauna and spa market,” Pajuharju concludes.

More information:

Tapio Pajuharju, CEO, tel. +358 50 577 4200, tapio.pajuharju@harvia.fi

About Harvia

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well-known in the market and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market of both private and professional customers.



Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 74.1 million in 2019, its operating profit was EUR 13.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 13.9 million during the same period. The company employs some 400 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, United States, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.