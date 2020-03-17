PLANO, Texas, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG ), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., announces fiscal third-quarter revenues of $31.6 million for the three months ended Jan. 31, 2020, an increase of 22% compared to revenues of $26.0 million reported in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2019.



“Our Q3 revenues demonstrate that our sales and support strategies are solid as we continue to grow in the direct selling industry. We attribute our success to our incredible team at our corporate offices and our independent distributors, called ‘Elepreneurs,’” stated SHRG CEO John “JT” Thatch. "We recently launched as a presale item the new vanilla chai tea product and continue to explore new products that will benefit our Elepreneurs, loyal customers and shareholders.”

This fiscal quarter remained strong through the recent holiday seasons, and the Company has now reported cumulative sales revenues of $200.3 million since the December 2017 launch of products through its Elepreneurs, LLC and Elevacity Global, LLC subsidiaries. “We will continue to evaluate expansion plans and strategies that will add to our success throughout the remainder of this year”, added Thatch.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company that is publicly traded and dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling industry. The Sharing Services combined platform leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors. Two of its primary divisions include Elevacity Holdings, LLC (A Product sourcing and supply company) and Elepreneurs Holdings, LLC. (A sales & marketing company based on utilization of independent contractors as the sales force). For more information, visit www.SHRGInc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical facts, or that depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Company Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(469) 304-9400 Ext 201

Info@SHRGinc.com