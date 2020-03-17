NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMR)/person closely associated with them (PCA)
a)NameGeraint Jones
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusChief Financial Officer/PDMR
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameAdmiral Group plc
b)LEI213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code		Ordinary Shares

 

 

GB00B02J6398
b)Nature of the transactionAward of salary shares in accordance with the Directors’ Remuneration Policy that was approved by shareholders at the Admiral Group plc AGM on 26 April 2018. 

 

In line with policy, these salary shares will vest after three years subject to continued employment. An additional two-year holding period will apply and malus and clawback provisions will apply during the vesting and holding periods.
c)Prices(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
GBP 20.582,500
d)Aggregated information

 
  • Aggregated value
     
  • Price
N/A
e)Date of the transaction2020-03-13
f)Place of the transactionAward of shares occurred outside a trading venue