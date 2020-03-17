New York, New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As schools and universities across the country cancel classes for the next several weeks, Point Made Learning is pleased to offer - for free - an online learning experience for educators and other interested parties to use with high school and college students.

Look Deeper: Race is an online learning experience built around the groundbreaking documentary, I'm Not Racist... Am I? High school and college students can watch it on their own and then talk about it in group chats or video learning sessions using the tools provided by Point Made Learning. The Look Deeper: Race online experience includes:

8 learning modules, ranging in duration from 15 to 25 minutes (each module contains a chapter from the film)

Interactive exercises and reflection questions

Facilitation manual with discussion questions and follow-up exercises

“Look Deeper aims to open productive dialogues about race and racism through the eyes of this group of inspiring young people who we documented on film,” said Catherine Wigginton Greene, filmmaker and Executive Director of Content and Engagement, Point Made Learning. “As schools close around the country, teachers, students, and families can turn to Look Deeper: Race to continue the critical conversation on race and racial equity.”

Look Deeper participants report a raised awareness of race and the racial inequities inherent in U.S. society, a greater understanding of the distinction between individual prejudice and systemic racism, and a stronger motivation to interrupt racism on both an individual and systemic level.

"Students gain a great deal of self-awareness from the experience and have exceptional in-class dialogue,” said Dr. Karen Kassebaum, professor, University of Nebraska - Lincoln. “I love the course! It has had a direct impact on all of my students."

This free offer extends through the end of April and can be accessed here: https://pointmadelearning.com/programs-and-services/look-deeper-race/.

