Publication on March 17, 2020, 5.45pm CET

Regulated information – reporting share buyback

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A.: Euronext Brussels (EVS.BR), Bloomberg (EVS BB), Reuters (EVSB.BR)

EVS reports update of share buyback program

EVS Broadcast Equipment reports that the following transactions, conducted within the framework of the share buyback program announced on October 24, 2018, took place between March 9, 2020 and March 13, 2020.

Date Number of shares acquired Average price (EUR) Total (EUR) 09/03/2020 2,500 16.1593 40,398 10/03/2020 2,800 16.0392 44,910 11/03/2020 2,657 15.4492 41,049 12/03/2020 6,500 14.0795 91,517 13/03/2020 4,000 14.3849 57,540 Weekly Total 18,457 14.9219 275,413

As of March 13, 2020, and since the start of the buyback program, EVS has bought 420,210 shares at an average price of EUR 20,4568, representing in total EUR 8,596,162.

After aforementioned transactions the total number of own shares amounts now to 498,858 shares as of March 13, 2020 (including 93,144 shares already held by the company before the start of the share buyback program and taking into account the 14,496 shares distributed as part of the employees profit sharing plan as approved by the May 2019 OGM ) .

This information is also available here https://evs.com/en/corporate/investor-relations/stock-info/share-buyback.

About EVS

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time. The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371. For more information, please visit www.evs.com.

Contact:

Yvan ABSIL, CFO

EVS Broadcast Equipment S.A., Liege Science Park, 13 rue du Bois Saint-Jean, B-4102 Seraing, Belgium

Tel : +32 4 361 70 00. E-mail : corpcom@evs.com; www.evs.com

