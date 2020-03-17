San Francisco, CA, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deem, a leading mobile and cloud technology provider for the corporate travel industry, today announced the appointment of travel industry veteran Michael Jarrard as Vice President, Strategic Sales.

"We are accelerating Deem’s growth with new global customers, continuous product enhancements and valuable partnerships,” said John F. Rizzo, CEO, Deem. “We need passionate and dedicated leaders to keep us moving forward.”

Jarrard’s 25-year career spans a series of leadership, business development and selling roles in corporate travel. Most recently Jarrard served as the Vice President of Global Sales Effectiveness at Carlson Companies. Prior to that, he established and led the sales organization of RoomIt by CWT. Michael has also held a variety of sales and hospitality leadership roles. He is a regular presenter and subject matter expert at industry events.

“Michael is known for building diverse teams and developing long lasting relationships,” said David Grace, Chief Revenue Officer, Deem. “He brings value to the organization through hard work, dedication and by meeting and exceeding his goals. We’re very fortunate he’s chosen to join our mission to transform corporate travel.”

“Business travelers are demanding instant, intuitive, and personalized travel tools, and corporations need to control costs and ensure traveler safety,” said Jarrard. “Deem provides the perfect solutions to those challenges and I now have the opportunity to bring them to more customers around the world.”

Deem, a wholly owned and independently run subsidiary of Enterprise Holdings, is now part of the fifth largest travel company in the world, helping drive $25.9 billion in annual revenue. With Enterprise Holdings support, Deem will grow its employee base over the next three years, expanding to more than 300 employees.

About Deem

Deem’s corporate travel booking and management platform allows travel managers to customize their travel program and service their travelers with ease. At Deem, they create products that give employees everything they need to make better travel decisions, wherever they are. With the most intuitive, secure, and powerful solutions, employees will save your company money, stay connected, and get more done. Deem’s travel technology plugs into today’s major travel agencies and expense solution providers. Powerful APIs and thoughtful design mean travel managers and travelers are up and running in no time, and travel agencies can service travelers effortlessly.

Deem’s intuitive suite of travel booking and management tools are used by more than 50,000 corporate customers and the world’s largest travel management companies around the world. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California, with offices in Dublin, Ireland and Bangalore, India. Deem is wholly owned by Enterprise Holdings, the world’s largest car rental provider.

For more information, please visit www.deem.com.

