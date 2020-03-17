New York, March 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Canola Oil market is forecast to reach USD 48.34 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. It is a vegetable oil extracted from rapeseed. It is rich in omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, vitamin E, and monosaturated fats. It has a lower amount of saturated fats and trans-fats in comparison to other vegetable oils. The oil helps in reducing inflammations and improving metabolism. This helps in the development of infants and protecting against heart attacks and strokes. Initially, canola oil had only industrial uses, whereas now it finds applications in the residential as well as commercial spaces.
A rise in the number of cardiovascular diseases, as well as the prevalence of other diseases, has led people to focus on their health. Canola oil has high oleic acid, which helps in reducing the high cholesterol levels. It is rapidly being used as a cooking oil by health-conscious consumers, thus propelling the market growth.
Europe held the second-largest share in the Canola Oil market. It is among the leading producer of canola oil across the globe. France, Germany, and the U.K. accounted for more than 80% of the European share. Rapeseed is grown mainly for meal and oil in Europe. Increasing awareness related to the nutritional benefits of the canola oil encourage its demand.
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Canola Oil market on the basis of manufacturing process, application, distribution channel, and region:
Manufacturing Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)
