Bjørn H. Kise, board member of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, has announced that he will resign from the board with immediate effect, citing the Nomination Committee's work on a new board composition in NOFI.
The Annual General Meeting of NOFI is April 29, 2020.
For any questions please call:
CEO Tine Wollebekk; phone: +47 40805557
CFO Pål Svenkerud; phone: +47 93403904
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
Lysaker, NORWAY