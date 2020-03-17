Bjørn H. Kise, board member of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA, has announced that he will resign from the board with immediate effect, citing the Nomination Committee's work on a new board composition in NOFI.

The Annual General Meeting of NOFI is April 29, 2020.





